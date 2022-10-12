PM Pham Minh Chinh (5th from left, first row) and outstanding businesspeople pose for a group photo (Source: VNA)

PM Pham Minh Chinh presents awards to top ten outstanding Vietnamese businesspeople (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam counts more than 900,000 operational enterprises, about 14,400 cooperatives and more than 5 million business households. The number of businesspeople has reached millions.The business circle makes up over 60% of the national domestic product (GDP), and employs some 30% of the workforce.The number of enterprises is expected to be at least 2 million by 2030, and the private economic sector hoped to make up 60-65% of the GDP.The PM said the Government will further support entrepreneurs and the business community, helping them develop in both quality and quantity, and fulfill their social responsibilities.Solutions will be rolled out concertedly to facilitate people’s and businesses’ access to credit loans, while institutions, mechanisms and policies will be built and perfected to match the new situation, he continued.The leader noted that the Government will create conditions for the non-State economic sector to engage in socio-economic infrastructure projects in the form of public-private partnership (PPP), and work to promote the development of private firms, especially in processing, high-tech and IT.He urged them to invest more in scientific-technological application and high-quality personnel development, and to play a more active role in poverty reduction and community-based programmes, contributing to enhancing the great national solidarity bloc. The PM also asked ministries, agencies and localities to further support businesses.On this occasion, the organisers honoured 60 outstanding Vietnamese entrepreneurs in 2022.On behalf of the business community, the organisers also presented 16 houses to residents in Ky Son district, the central province of Nghe An, who were affected by the recent floods, and 212 other houses to poor households nationwide./.