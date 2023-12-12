Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet a number of books by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on December 12.

He stressed that the books have valuable practical and theoretical meanings for the revolution cause of Vietnam, which he thinks Cambodia can refer to during its national construction and defence.

PM Hun Manet appreciated the gift from PM Chinh, and affirmed that his visit to Vietnam aims to uphold the fine tradition and further promote the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries to a new height.

First Secretary of HCYU Central Committee Bui Quang Huy (L) pays courtesy call to PM Hun Manet (Photo: HCYU Central Committee portal)

The same day, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee Bui Quang Huy paid a courtesy call to PM Hun Manet in Hanoi on December 12 on the occasion of the Cambodian Government leader's official visit to Vietnam.

Huy expressed his belief that with the close attention and guidance of PM Hun Manet, young generations of both Vietnam and Cambodia will continue to expand cooperation and exchange, contributing to fostering the solidarity and friendship between the two peoples.

He wished that PM Hun Manet, along with high-ranking Vietnamese and Cambodian leaders, will continue giving directions for the youth organisations of the two countries in education work to raise young people's awareness of the bilateral traditional friendship, and facilitate multilateral youth cooperation activities.

Hun Manet, for his part, stressed that young people are the pillar and an important factor in the traditional friendship between the two countries. He said the connectivity between the HCYU Central Committee and the CPP’s Youth Wing plays a crucial role in strengthening and promoting relations between the two countries.

The PM committed his attention to the young generation and support for youth exchange activities between Vietnam and Cambodia. He also proposed that the two youth organisations hold more exchange activities across various fields.

The Cambodian PM left Hanoi later on the day, concluding his official visit to Vietnam./.