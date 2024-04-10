Politics Chinese media spotlights Vietnamese top legislator’s China visit Major Chinese media including Xinhua, the Communist Party of China ( CPC)’s flagship newspaper - People’s Daily, Global Times, the China Central Television (CCTV) have simultaneously reported activities of the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation led by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in Beijing.

Politics Vietnam, Brazil attach importance to bilateral ties Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira reiterated the significance of the Vietnam-Brazil relationship in the foreign relations of each country at their talks in Hanoi on April 10.

Politics Minister of Home Affairs welcomes Vatican foreign minister Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra received visiting Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations, in Hanoi on April 10.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to East - West Economic Corridor, CLV Development Triangle Area Vietnam always attaches great importance to the role of the East - West Economic Corridor (EWEC) and the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Area, and prioritises the allocation of resources to promote cooperation in the area, Nguyen Van Trung, Vietnamese Consul General in Pakse, Champasak province of Laos, said at a trade, investment and tourism promotion forum in the Lao locality on April 10.