Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and visiting Governor of Japan’s Kagoshima prefecture Shiota Koichi at their meeting in Hanoi on July 10. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received visiting Governor of Japan’s Kagoshima prefecture Shiota Koichi in Hanoi on July 10.



PM Chinh said the extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan is developing fruitfully and comprehensively, with their political trust increasingly strengthened.

Japan has remained a leading important economic partner, the biggest ODA provider, the third biggest investor and tourism partner and the fourth trading partner of Vietnam, he said.

The profound locality-to-locality cooperation between the two sides reflects the specific and effective implementation of agreements reached by their leaders and contributes significantly to the bilateral ties, PM Chinh affirmed.



He said cooperation between Vietnam and Kagoshima prefecture has been promoted, particularly in manufacturing, agriculture, seafood processing, tourism, and receiving Vietnamese students and apprentices.



Speaking highly of Kagoshima’s supportive policies and favourable conditions created for the community of over 5,000 Vietnamese expatriates, the PM expressed his belief that there are ample complementary strengths and potential for collaboration between Kagoshima – Japan’s leading locality in agro-fishery production – and many localities of Vietnam.



He proposed the governor encourage local businesses to invest more in Vietnam, particularly in areas where the prefecture has strengths such as automobiles, semiconductor electronics, agriculture, agricultural product processing, and supporting industries. He suggested



PM Chinh also hoped the Kagoshima authorities will continue to facilitate the Vietnamese community living, studying, and working in the prefecture to boost mutual understanding and trust.



Agreeing with the PM's proposals, Shiota stated that the prefecture wants to further cooperate with Vietnam in the fields of manufacturing, agriculture, seafood processing, tourism, exchange of students and apprentices. He also expressed his wish to establish a direct flight route from Kagoshima to Vietnam.



During his working visit to Vietnam, the governor is scheduled to visit the northern province of Hai Duong, sign a memorandum of understanding with the Vietnam National University of Agriculture, and hold meetings with some major Japanese businesses operating in Vietnam such as Aeon Mall and Akuruhi./.

