Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) and Kevin McCarthy – Speaker of the US House of Representatives at the event (Photo: VNA)

Washington D.C. (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Kevin McCarthy – Speaker of the US House of Representatives and Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in Washington D.C. on September 19 (local time).



During the meeting, part of his trip to the US for the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities, Chinh expressed his pleasure about the important developments in bilateral relations, especially the establishment of the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development on the occasion of President Joe Biden's recent visit to Vietnam.



He thanked the contributions of the US House of Representatives in general and the House Foreign Affairs Committee in particular to the relationship between the two countries.



Chinh suggested that the two sides strengthen coordination to early put the new framework of relationship into practice, with a focus on promoting cooperation in areas such as economics - trade – investment, science - technology, innovation, semiconductor collaboration, high-quality human resources training, digital transformation, energy transformation and climate change response.

The Vietnamese government leader also hoped that the US Congress will support the US's early recognition of Vietnam's market economy status as well as continue to assist the country in overcoming the war aftermaths.



For their part, the US congressmen expressed their desire to continue promoting cooperation and exchange of delegations between the two legislatures in the coming time, focusing on prioritised areas of both sides, including economy - trade - investment and climate change response.



The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern and agreed on the necessity to promote the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s centrality, strengthen the ASEAN-US comprehensive strategic partnership as well as the Mekong-US relationship and resolve disputes in the East Sea by peaceful means based on international law.



On this occasion, Chinh conveyed an invitation from National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to Speaker McCarthy and US Congressmen to pay a visit to Vietnam, which the latter accepted with pleasure./.