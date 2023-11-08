The National Assembly's Q&A session continues on November 8. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will take the floor to present a report, clarify various issues, and answers questions from the National Assembly (NA) deputies at the ongoing 15th NA’s 6th meeting on November 8.Other government members and heads of sectors will be grilled with questions on the issues of science-technology, education-training, culture, sports and tourism, health care, labour, and information and communications.In the afternoon, the deputies will discuss in groups two law projects on National Defence Industry, Security and Industrial Mobilisation, and amendments to the Law on Property Auction.The first includes seven chapters with 73 articles regulating the positions, functions, missions, organisation principles, operation and policies for the defence industry, security and industrial mobilisation, as well as responsibilities for competent agencies, organisations and individuals.Meanwhile, the second aims to concretise the Party and State’s guidelines and policies on development of property auction services in line with the socialist-oriented market economy; prevent corruption and waste; and ensure transparency of the auction process and state management over property auction./.