Prime Minister to hold dialogue with youths this month
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to hold a dialogue with youths on March 25, on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931-2024).
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and youths at their dialogue in 2023. (Photo: doanthanhnien.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to hold a dialogue with youths on March 25, on the occasion of the 93rd anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26, 1931-2024).
The dialogue, to be held online, is set to materialise the 2020 Youth Law, popularise the State’s guidelines and polices on national digital transformation among young people, and promote their role in this regard.
With the theme “Promoting the pioneering role of the youth in national digital transformation”, it will also honour outstanding young people for their contributions to socio-economic development, and national defence and construction.
On this occasion, the Government leader will meet individuals included in the lists of the 10 outstanding young Vietnamese and the 10 promising young talents in 2023.
The event is expected to see the participation of representatives from ministries, agencies and organisations, and about 300 young people representing different groups like public servants, armed forces, businesspeople, workers, students, and rural, urban, minority and religious youths, and those with disabilities.
Relevant authorities will listen to proposals to be raised by the young participants and set out orientations to handle them./.