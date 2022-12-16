Prime Minister wraps up successful Europe trip
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Hanoi on December 16 afternoon, concluding a successful trip to Europe during which he attended a commemorative summit in celebration of ASEAN-EU relations, and paid official visits to Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium from December 9-15.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Hanoi on December 16 afternoon, concluding a successful trip to Europe (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Hanoi on December 16 afternoon, concluding a successful trip to Europe during which he attended a commemorative summit in celebration of ASEAN-EU relations, and paid official visits to Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium from December 9-15.
In his tour, PM Chinh engaged in more than 60 bilateral, multilateral and community activities. In addition to talks and meetings with almost all senior leaders of Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium, he held 14 meetings with leaders of the European Union, as well as ASEAN and EU member states.
He also attended business and investment forums, received leaders of leading European enterprises, and spent time meeting and talking to the Vietnamese communities in the three countries.
The Government leader’s activities have contributed to effectively implementing the Party's foreign policy on improving the efficiency of external affairs and international integration, and promoting multilateral diplomacy and economic diplomacy for the development of the country; as well as the policy on overseas Vietnamese affairs in the new situation./.