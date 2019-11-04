Politics Prime Minister issues warning against former Deputy PM Vu Van Ninh Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently issued a disciplinary warning against Vu Van Ninh, Deputy PM in the 2011 – 2016 tenure, for his serious violations and shortcomings while performing duties.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - an active, proactive member of ASEAN Viet Nam officially became the 7th member of the ASEAN in 1995. Since then Viet Nam has made positive contributions to maintaining internal solidarity, forstering cooperation among member countries.

Politics Vietnam confers Gold Star Order on Lao People’s Army The Vietnamese Party and State have conferred its highest decoration - the Gold Star Order - on the Lao People’s Army in recognition of its achievements and contributions to strengthening the traditional friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive between the two countries.