Prime Ministers of Vietnam, New Zealand meet in Bangkok
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok on November 4 morning.
The two leaders shared the view that 2020 will be an occasion for lifting the Vietnam-New Zealand and ASEAN-New Zealand relations to a new height, so both sides should focus on building the content for new relationship frameworks.
They agreed to continue considering the facilitation of their countries’ exports so as to increase bilateral trade.
PM Ardern spoke highly of the progress in the two countries’ connections over the last 45 years.
Meanwhile, PM Phuc emphasised that Vietnam and New Zealand hold great potential for partnerships in trade, agriculture, finance-banking, customs, education, connectivity, maritime cooperation, and climate change response.
He asked New Zealand to share experience in developing clean food chains and give support in terms of techniques and procedures for Vietnamese farm produce like aquatic products, rambutan, dragon fruit, mango, avocado, pomelo, lime and longan to enter its market.
With regard to multilateral and regional issues, the PMs agreed to enhance ties within the frameworks of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Mekong sub-region, and other mechanisms.
They also shared the view on the need to maintain peace, security, and freedom and security of navigation and aviation in the East Sea, settle differences by peaceful means, and comply with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea./.