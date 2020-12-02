Business Discovering Made-in-Vietnam 5G-enabled smartphone factory The VinSmart electronic equipment factory complex currently has a capacity of up to 23 million products per year, and is conducting testing and manufacturing made-in-Vietnam 5G smartphones.

Business Forestry production expected to grow 5-5.5 percent annually in next five years Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has stressed the need to keep forestry production growth at 5-5.5 percent each year in the 2021-2025 period and to continue to maintain such growth to 2030.

Business Cooperatives’ workers need better skills: forum Measures to improve skills of workers at cooperatives were discussed at a recent forum held in the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Business Hanoi ranks third in FDI attraction in 11 months About 3.2 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) was poured into Hanoi between January and November, accounting for 12.2 percent of total FDI registered in Vietnam so far this year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.