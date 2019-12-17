World Cambodia’s economic growth predicted to remain robust in 2019 Cambodia's economy remains robust in 2019 despite concerns over the possible loss of Everything but Arms (EBA) trade scheme with the European Union (EU), Cambodian officials and analysts said.

World Hyundai, Grab team up to operate electric vehicles in Indonesia The Indonesian subsidiary of the Korean automaker Hyundai Motor and Grab Indonesia, an app-based ride-hailing firm, plan to debut the Hyundai Ioniq Electric in Jakarta early next year.

Politics Vietnam raises proposals to help ASEM bolster multilateral cooperation Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh raised some proposals to help the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) enhance its role in fostering multilateral cooperation, while addressing the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Madrid on December 16.

World Thailand drafts regulations for applying 5G technology A series of regulations governing 5G technology adoption and related frameworks are expected to be launched by March next year, says the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).