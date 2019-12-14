Private company granted exclusive rights to Son Doong tours
Oxalis Adventure Tours has been granted exclusive rights to accompany adventure seekers to Son Doong, the world’s largest cave, located in central Vietnam, for up to 10 years.
Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh opened to tourists in 2013 and has become a top adventure destination in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)
Oxalis is the only private company licensed to explore Son Doong. Quang Binh province’s authorities approved tours from now till 2030. Earlier, the licence was only given annually.
The province requires the tour operator to achieve economic efficiency and ensure tourist safety while promoting Son Doong, a fast-emerging tourist destination.
Due to limited space, registration for Son Doong tours must be made well in advance. According to Oxalis, 570 slots are available for 2020.
A four-day expedition costs 3,000 USD.
Quang Binh authorities recently increased the number of tourists allowed to visit the cave over a one-year period from 640 to 900./.