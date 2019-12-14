Travel PM urges Ca Mau to unlock potential for tourism development Ca Mau province should tap its potential for responsible, eco and community-based tourism in order to help the local sector develop sustainably, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 10.

Travel National Tourism Year 2020 to be launched in Ninh Binh The National Tourism Year 2020 will be launched in the northern province of Ninh Binh on February 20, 2020, heard a press conference in Hanoi on December 10.

Travel Travel firms offer extra tours to SEA Games 30’s football final Travel companies in Ho Chi Minh City have offered tours to take Vietnamese fans to the Philippines to watch their team competing in the football final of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30).

Travel Experts talk ways to help Vietnamese tourism take off Experts gathered at the Vietnam Travel; & Tourism Summit 2019 held in Hanoi on December 9 to discuss measures to help the Vietnamese tourism thrive in the future