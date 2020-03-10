Health Infographic Vietnam confirms 32 COVID-19 cases A 24-year-old woman who'd met Hanoi's first COVID-19 infection case in London was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on March 10.

Health Infographic Vietnam confirms 31 COVID-19 cases Another people has been confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam, bringing the total number of the infection cases in the country to 31, the Ministry of Health reported late March 9.

Health Crew of flight with COVID-19 cases negative for coronavirus The crew members of Flight VN0054, which several cases of COVID-19 infection boarded, have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the acute respiratory disease (COVID-19).

Health Health declaration apps launched in support of COVID-19 combat Vietnamese citizens and passengers entering Vietnam are now able to declare their health status via two applications, namely “NCOVI” and “Vietnam health declaration” that were launched in Hanoi on March 9.