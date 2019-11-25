Prizes for safety of women competition announced
Pham Hong Son (third from left) has won first prize for his video entry to a competition named Yeu dep – An toan cho Phu nu (Love beauty—Safety for Women), held by TikTok Vietnam. (Photo: vnreview.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Pham Hong Son, a young Hanoian, has won first prize for his video entry to a competition named Yeu dep – An toan cho Phu nu (Love beauty—Safety for Women), held by TikTok Vietnam.
The organising board also presented two second and two third prizes and five consolidations.
Sponsored by the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA), the Netherlands Embassy and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the competition received more than 3,800 videos on the theme of preventing violence and sexual abuse towards women and female children.
These videos bring new information, knowledge and a new look for communities to easily access the matter. They help communities improve their awareness on how to protect women and female children from violence and abuse, said Director of Tiktok Vietnam Nguyen Lam Thanh.
UNFPA representative Naomi Kitahara lauded the competition, saying that she hopes young people should continue creating more videos to convey messages and practical activities for a world with no violence towards women and female children./.