Culture - Sports Vietnam's youngsters to face Brunei in SEA Games opener Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo is planning to field a relatively inexperienced team in the country's opening match at the 30th SEA Games against Brunei in Group B on November 25 afternoon.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese films shine at Singapore Media Festival Vietnamese films have created good impressions on thought-leaders, creative professionals and member of the public from around the world at the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) and the Asian Academy Creative Awards held within the Singapore Media Festival 2019.

Culture - Sports Ba Ria-Vung Tau hosts 21st National Film Festival The 21st National Film Festival opened in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 23, drawing the participation of actresses, directors and filmmakers from across the country, and foreign delegates.