Politics Vietnam, China hold new round of talks on sea-related issues Vietnam and China held the 14th round of negotiations of the working group on the sea area beyond the mouth of the Gulf of Tonkin and the 11th round of talks of the working group for consultation on cooperation for mutual development at sea, both in the form of video conference, on January 7.

Politics NA Standing Committee to convene 52nd meeting next week The National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee will convene its 52nd sitting in Hanoi on January 11 and 12, with NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and vice chairpersons acting as rotating moderators, the NA Office announced on January 8.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia beef up defence cooperation Vietnam and Cambodia have agreed to intensify defence cooperation in 2021, with the focus on stepping up border checks and patrols to prevent illegal entry and exit so as to contribute to each country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Gov’t issues new rules on foreign workers in Vietnam The Government recently issued Decree No. 152 featuring regulations on foreigners working in Vietnam and the recruitment and management of Vietnamese working for foreign organisations and individuals in the country.