Procuracy sector urged to pay more heed to new corruption cases
Politburo member and permanent member of Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong on January 8 asked the procuracy sector to pay more attention to detecting and handling new corruption cases and better the work in localities.
Politburo member and permanent member of Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and permanent member of Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong on January 8 asked the procuracy sector to pay more attention to detecting and handling new corruption cases and better the work in localities.
Speaking at a meeting in Hanoi on January 8, Vuong stressed the need to push ahead with the investigation and settlement of corruption cases in line with regulations of the Party and the State.
The 2021-2026 period marks the building and implementation of a strategy on judicial reform, he reminded, urging the sector to provide consultations in this regard.
He said the sector should work harder to improve the efficiency of the fight against crimes, especially those that tend to rise and develop complicatedly, while proposing solutions to improve the quality of crime combat.
He suggested increasing resources for the investigation agency of the Supreme People’s Procuracy so that the agency would become an effective tool in preventing corruption acts and judicial violations.
The sector was also asked to pay more heed to personnel training, and resolutely handle the officials who violate laws and show degradation in ideology, morality and lifestyle.
It was reported that over the past tenure, the sector proposed criminal proceedings against 3,115 cases, up 64 percent as compared with the previous term, and directly decided to launch criminal proceedings against 148 others, up 7.2 percent.
The sector has seriously followed instructions of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption, ensuring the settlement process.
At the meeting, Vuong lauded the sector for its role in building and completing legal institutions, especially documents in service of the implementation of the strategy on judicial reform and another on building and completing the Vietnamese legal system.
The settlement of administrative and civil cases has been regarded as the major task of the sector in 2021 and the new tenure./.