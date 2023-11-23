Business Corporate bond market robust in recent months The corporate bond market has recovered significantly in recent months after the shocks caused by violations in issuance of several real estate developers.

Business Vietnam’s textile, apparel exports to top 40 billion USD in 2023: VITAS Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) on November 23 announced that Vietnam’s textile and apparel exports are estimated to top 40 billion USD, about 9% less than that of last year.

Business Nationwide specialties introduced at Hanoi fair Specialties from regions across Vietnam are being introduced to local consumers and foreign visitors at a fair opened at the shopping centre of Vincom Mega Mall Royal City in Hanoi's Thanh Xuan district on November 22.

Business APEC 2023 opens up investment opportunities for Vietnam, US firms President Vo Van Thuong’s trip to the US for the APEC Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities from November 14-17 is expected to open up many investment opportunities for businesses of the two countries in the time ahead.