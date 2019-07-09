Rice packaged for exports (Photo: VNA)

As China is a lucrative market for Vietnamese exporters, meeting its import standards is important for the Southeast Asian country to capture larger market share, according to the insiders.According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam has favourable conditions to cultivate high-quality farm produce, which has been qualified for shipments to 180 markets worldwide, with China being a large and traditional trade partner.The ministry has ordered competent agencies and localities to zone off land for the development of material areas, and grant codes to growing areas that meet food safety and hygiene. Besides, due attention should be paid to processing, packaging and post-harvest preservation to satisfy import criteria by China.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has recommended exporters to meticulously study the Chinese market to define key shipments and key export areas.China is not a facile market, thus, products must be made in accordance with the country’s standards in quarantine, origin traceability, and goods’ brands, the ministry said, adding that relevant authorities should enhance communication work on the issues among enterprises of both nations so as to promote two-way trade.Last year, Vietnam - China trade revenue surged 13.8 percent year on year to 106.7 billion USD. During the first four months of this year, the two countries enjoyed 33.24 billion USD in trade value, up 11.58 percent from the same time in 2018.Rice is among key shipments of Vietnam, and it has been present in more than 150 countries and territories across the five continents. Vietnamese rice has won the taste of the most fastidious customers in the US, the EU, Japan, Singapore, and China, among others.In an effort to enhance rice exports to China, the Foreign Trade Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade hosted four delegations of rice importers from China’s Anhui, Guangdong, Yunnan and Fujian provinces to make fact-finding tours in Vietnam. There, the Chinese firms were introduced to rice production with modern warehouses and milling facilities.This year, importers from Xiamen, Zhejang, Jiangxi, Guangdong, Zhongshan, Hunan, Jiangsu and Shenzhen came to attend the rice trade promotion events held by the Foreign Trade Agency in collaboration with the Asia-Africa Market Department and the Vietnamese Embassy in China’s trade office.The Foreign Trade Agency said that the trade of rice between the two countries has huge room to further develop thanks to the traditional friendship and convenient transport conditions.As for Vietnam, the move will help expand consumption markets. It is important for the nation to ensure stable rice supply at competitive prices and high quality for the market in China.Specific trading activities are significant for enterprises from both sides to enhance mutual understanding as well as boost cooperation for better trade relations in the coming time.-VNA