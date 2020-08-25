Business HCM City boasts opportunities for US partners: Municipal leader Ho Chi Minh City is a promising destination for US partners thanks to its strengths in many fields, Secretary of the city’s Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan told the opening of the Ho Chi Minh City-US Business Summit held online on August 25.

Business US helps HCM City develop smart city operations centre Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Information and Communications on August 25 signed an agreement with the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) on technical assistance for the building of a smart city operations centre.

Business MoIT to verify information related to probe on imported H-beams The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) will verify information provided by concerned parties before issuing a conclusion about an investigation into anti-dumping measures on steel H-beams imported from Malaysia.

Business Hoa Phat Steel Sheet enjoying export advantages from FTAs Bilateral and multilateral economic cooperation agreements Vietnam has signed have enabled the Hoa Phat Group’s Hoa Phat Steel Sheet Co. Ltd to penetrate into many new markets and promote exports.