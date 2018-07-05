Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently approved a target programme on tackling seriously-polluting public welfare facilities for 2016-2020.



The 535 billion VND programme will be carried out in centrally-run cities and provinces with projects causing serious and extremely serious pollution, hurting public health and socio-economic development.



It aims to improve environment quality in welfare facilities that hold reserves of plant protection chemicals and wastewater.



Between now and 2020, 30 unhygienic and polluting dumping grounds and landfills will be dealt with.



The programme will help collect and dispose of plant protection chemicals and restore the environment in 70 spots and build three wastewater treatment plants in urban areas.-VNA