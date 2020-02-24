Programme helps promote solar power use in Vietnam
An online seminar on promoting cooperation in the “Million Green Homes” programme in Vietnam was jointly held by the Green Innovation and Development Centre (GreenID) and the Vietnam Coalition for Climate Action (VCCA) in Hanoi on February 24.
The “Million Green Homes” programme aims to develop 1 million green houses and buildings in Vietnam by 2030 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – An online seminar on promoting cooperation in the “Million Green Homes” programme in Vietnam was jointly held by the Green Innovation and Development Centre (GreenID) and the Vietnam Coalition for Climate Action (VCCA) in Hanoi on February 24.
According to Director of GreenID Nguy Thi Khanh, the programme was initiated in 2019, aiming to developing one million green houses and buildings in Vietnam by 2030, thus spreading the use of solar power in the country.
It is also expected to promote economical and efficient use of energy.
In last October the portal at http://trieungoinhaxanh.com.vn was put into operation, helping those who are interested in the programme to search relevant information and register to join the programme.
The programme has been piloted in Hanoi, the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau and the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak since last September. A total of 601 households in the three localities have so far applied the programme of green energy solutions.
The application of green solutions to households in remote and mountainous areas, which are difficult to access to the national grid, has brought practical benefits in increasing access to energy, handling livestock waste and protecting the environment in order to adapt to climate change.
To realise the goal of one million green houses by 2030, towards the sustainable energy future in Vietnam, participants to the seminar said that apart from technical measures and policies, it is necessary to have financial support programmes./.