Travel Hanoi to join tourism development forum with HCM City, central provinces A forum to link tourism development between Hanoi, the southern hub HCM City and the Central Key Economic Region is slated for November 27-28, announced the Hanoi Department of Tourism during a recent press conference.

Travel Hanoi shines in creating regional tourism links By engaging in tourism programmes with localities nationwide, Hanoi has forged regional links that have helped it drive up visitor numbers and tourism revenue, according to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Tran Trung Hieu.

Travel Thung Nham Bird Park – a site for bird lovers Thung Nham bird park in Ninh Binh province houses more than 40 species of birds with more than 50,000 birds. The most wonderful time for bird watching at Thung Nham is when flocks of birds appear at dawn and dusk.