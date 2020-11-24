Programme started to boost Phu Quoc tourism
A tourism promotion programme has been recently held in Phu Quoc island district, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, as part of a bigger programme aiming to stimulate the domestic tourism sector.
Phu Quoc has become a top tourist destination. (Photo: VNA)
According to Ha Van Sieu, Deputy Director General of the Vietnam National Administration, Phu Quoc is the first place to be selected for the implementation of such programme.
Participating travel firms introduced potential of Phu Quoc, dubbed as a “pearl island”, and famous people talked about their experiences in the locality during the programme.
Sieu expressed his hope that the event will give a boost to Phu Quoc tourism during the closing months of this year, while promoting activities in other localities nationwide.
Kien Giang plans to develop high-quality tourism products and train human resources in the sector in order to improve service quality.
The province will also invest in road infrastructure to connect tourist sites in and outside the locality, as well as in seaport infrastructure to ensure safety for holiday-makers.
According to the provincial Department of Tourism, the local sector is expected to earn more than 8 trillion VND (343.52 million USD) this year, down 12 trillion VND.
In the first 10 months of this year, Kien Giang welcomed about 5.2 million visitors, a drop of 40.7 percent year-on-year, including 184,000 international tourists, down 74 percent.
Phu Quoc has become a top tourist destination after it built an international airport in 2012 and the Government rolled out a 30-day visa-free policy for foreigners in 2014.