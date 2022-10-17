Culture - Sports Fashion show to spotlight traditional cultural, artistic values The first programme of the "VC fashion show – Buoc chan di san” series will be held at the Centre for Vietnamese Craft Village Quintessence in Bat Trang, Gia Lam, Hanoi on October 20.

Culture - Sports Painting tigers on dó paper Boasting many vivid colours both strong and emotional, artist Nguyen Doan Ninh has introduced a collection of 48 tiger paintings on dó paper.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese composer's works performed at int’l guitar competition in Berlin Works by Vietnamese professor and guitarist Dang Ngoc Long were among the required performances at the International Guitar Competition and Festival Berlin 2022 which wrapped up on October 15.