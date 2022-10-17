Programme to honour Ao dai's beauty
An art programme to honour “Ao dai” (traditional dress) will take place at the Centre for Women and Development in Tay Ho district, Hanoi on October 18.
The event will bring together artists from the Vietnam National Drama Theatre, who will show “Ao Dai” collections by designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam, and other designers.
It will spotlight Hanoi in the past with designs on flowers and old patterns; and national quintessence with designs on lotus and craft villages; among others.
The event aims to arouse pride, love and responsibility for preserving the value of “Ao dai” heritage; and promoting the image of traditional dress, culture, country and people of Vietnam./.