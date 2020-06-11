Society No Vietnamese citizens affected by protests in US: FM spokeswoman Vietnamese representative agencies in the US have reported that there have been no Vietnamese citizens affected by the protests in the country, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Society Workshop looks at boosting gender equality in new-style rural area development Gender equality should be included in the National Target Programme on New Rural Development as well as new-style rural area building criteria, by mainstreaming gender issues during the implementation of the programme in the years to come, a workshop in Hanoi on June 11 heard.

Society Da Nang, Australia’s Gold Coast ink deal to step up ties The central city of Da Nang and the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to beef up their friendship and cooperation during an online ceremony on June 11.