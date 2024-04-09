Videos Valuable documents about Dien Bien Phu Campaign unveiled A number of original documents and records about the Dien Bien Phu Campaign and the 1954 Geneva Conference were made public for the first time and recently introduced to the public.

Society Acting President presents gifts to disadvantaged people in Tay Ninh province Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan presented 70 gifts to policy beneficiary families, poor households and children with difficult circumstances in Duong Minh Chau district, the southern province of Tay Ninh on April 8.

Society War-time bomb safely defused in Nghe An province A 226-kilogramme bomb left over from the war was safely deactivated by the military command and sappers of the central province of Nghe An on April 8.

Society PM orders sufficient water for residents during saline intrusion Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 8 signed an official dispatch asking competent officials to take proactive response to ensuring sufficient fresh water supply for local residents in the Mekong Delta region which has been hard hit by prolonged heat waves and saline intrusion.