The Ok Om Bok festival to worship the Moon will be held in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on November 25-27, aiming at honouring the traditional cultural traits of local Khmer ethnics The event is also to promote local tourism promotion , mobilise resources for tourism infrastructure development, and raise public awareness of tourism development.An array of fascinating activities will be arranged within the framework of the festival, including ghe ngo (Khmer long boat) race, Moon worshipping ritual, performance of Loi Protip (water lantern), OCOP fair, street food festival, and art exhibition.Besides, a ceremony to announce the Guiness Vietnam Record for the largest painting made from ST rice in the country will be organised.

Ok Om Bok is one of the three main festivals along with Sene Dolta and Chol Chnam Thmay that Khmer people celebrate every year. It takes place under the full moon in the 10th lunar month annually, when it changes from the rainy season to the dry season, the growing season to the harvest season.



The Khmer believe the Moon is a god who controls the weather and crops throughout the year. On this occasion, Khmer people provide offerings of farm products to thank the God’s blessing for favourable weather and their bountiful harvest./.