Progress in research, clinical trials of domestic COVID-19 vaccines updated
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Health (MoH) has reported on the domestic production of vaccines against the COVID-19, and the receipt and immunisation of vaccines to the Prime Minister.
There are five vaccines being in the research and clinical trial process, namely Nanocovax, COVIVAC, ARCT-154, COVID-19 HIPRA and S – 268019, the ministry said, adding the research is being conducted on schedule and in line with contents of the research plans approved by the ministry. The work is expected to complete in December next year.
As of August 11, Vietnam received 253,071,094 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 234,636,494 for the people aged 12 and above, and 18,434,600 for children aged between 5-11.
So far, as many as 249,778,892 doses have been administered to people nationwide, with 100% of people aged over 18 years old; and from 12 to under 18 getting the first and second injections.
The vaccination rate of 3rd and 4th shots in the over-18-year-old group reached 73.9% and 57.4%, respectively.
In July, as many as 13.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to people nationwide, up 2.1 million compared to June, the ministry said.
Localities across the country are swiftly deploying the vaccination of the 1st and 2nd shot for children aged 5 - under 12; the third shot for people aged 12 and older; and the fourth shots for the groups that are designated under the guidance of the Ministry of Health./.