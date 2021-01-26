Business Vietnam raises petrol prices by over 300 VND per litre Retail petrol prices rose by more than 300 VND per litre from 3 pm on January 26, the fifth increase in a row, following the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnam, Ukraine beef up trade cooperation Vietnam and Ukraine have discussed measures to remove hurdles and facilitate bilateral trade cooperation at the 15th session of Vietnam-Ukraine Inter-Governmental Commission for Economic, Trade and Science and Technology Cooperation.

Business Bac Ninh sees rise in number of newly-established firms As many as 2,390 newly-established firms and 771 subordinate units with a total registered capital of over 24.12 trillion VND (1.04 billion USD) were set up in northern Bac Ninh province last year, up 2 percent in number and 8.6 percent in capital.