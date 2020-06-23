Project helps create sustainable ecological environment on Cu Lao Cham Island
The Cu Lao Cham Marine Reserve in the central province of Quang Nam is implementing a project establishing a coastal fisheries management and development model for the country, funded by the Korea Fisheries Resource Agency (FIRA).
A view of Cu Lao Cham Marine Reserve (Photo: VNA)
The project is expected to create a sustainable ecological environment for the development of fisheries resources, contributing to improving local livelihoods and marine tourism products, said the director of the management board of the reserve Tran Thi Hong Thuy.
Apart from specialised equipment, the FIRA has sent experts to help with setting up artificial reefs in order to create a seabed ecological environment, thus attracting more aquatic animals to the area.
It has also provided training for Vietnamese technicians in this regard.
The five-year project, beginning from early 2019, has a budget of nearly 8.5 billion VND (368,000 USD).
Cu Lao Cham Island, off the coast of Hoi An ancient town, was recognised by UNESCO in 2009 as a world biosphere reserve.
It welcomed only 15,000 tourists in 2009, but the figure had risen to 415,000 by 2018. There are no poor households on the island and annual average per capita income stands at 42 million VND (1,800 USD).
In the core of the reserve, sea preservation and environment protection have been the focus of attention from residents and administrators over the last decade or so. The local economic structure has also seen a strong shift towards tourism and services.
Cu Lao Cham is clear evidence of the possibility of harmonious links between nature and human beings./.