Environment Zero-waste communities start to emerge in Hoi An Reserving a 2,600sq.m garden in Dong Na village in Cam Ha commune – a farming intensive suburban area of Hoi An – local farmers and businesses have joined hands to debut the first zero-waste agriculture and tourism zone in promoting ‘green’ tourism product in the tourism hub.

Environment Phu Yen strengthens solid, plastic waste management The People’s Committee of central Phu Yen province and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Vietnam held a conference on June 18 to discuss strengthening the management of domestic solid and plastic wastes in the locality.

Society Tra Vinh: Climate change adaptation project benefits the poor Nearly 81 billion VND (3.48 million USD) has been disbursed by the climate change adaptation co-sponsoring fund (CCA) to support poor and near-poor households in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh in developing climate change adaptation production models during the 2014-2019 period.

Environment Flood and drought remain key challenges for Mekong region: Report Extreme low flows and extensive flooding of different communities along the Mekong River last year and an increasing number of droughts that have occurred in many parts of the region in recent years are among the signs that the Mekong region is facing increasing risks from extreme weather events and developments, says a new report by the Mekong River Commission (MRC).