Project helps Vietnamese students better integrate into Australia
Vietnamese students engaged in the Future Queenslanders (Photo: VNA)
Sydney (VNA) – The Association of the Vietnamese Students in Queensland (AVSQ) successfully organised the Future Queenslanders project from January to March 9 in an effort to help Vietnamese students better integrate into the life in Australia.
Designed with three milestones, the project aimed at providing Vietnamese students, especially new comers to Australia, with necessary knowledge and skills while studying in the country.
According to Quan Nguyen Quynh Anh, head of the project, the AVSQ expected to give the students a better insight into the life of the overseas students in Australia, and help them get connected with each other.
The Milestone 1 event, called Queensland Know All, was arranged in Vietnam to give the participants an overview of Queensland state and Brisbane city in particular. Meanwhile, the Milestone 2, named “AVSQ O-week”, was organised in the Australian city to share experience and information related to healthcare, finance and learning methods with the Vietnamese students who set their foot in the city for the first time.
The Milestone 3 event brought together 40 Vietnamese in Australia for several traditional games, helping strengthen connectivity within the Vietnamese community.
Established on June 18, 2021 with the support of the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia and the Vietnamese General Consulate in Sydney, the AVSQ is a non-profit organisation that focuses on skill development and career orientation programmes for Vietnamese students in Queensland and Australia as a whole./.
