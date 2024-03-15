Society 2024 National Press Festival opens in HCM City The 2024 National Press Festival kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on March 15 as a significant preparation step towards the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Revolutionary Press Day.

Society Ministry inspects IUU fishing prevention in Binh Dinh Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien on March 14 inspected the implementation of the European Commission (EC)’s recommendations on combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in Hoai Nhon township, the central coastal province of Binh Dinh.

Society Hue – Da Nang heritage train route to become operational in late March A train route connecting the central city of Da Nang and Hue city of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue named “Central Heritage Connection” will be put into operation in late March on the occasion of the Liberation Day of Thua Thien – Hue (March 26) and Da Nang (March 29).

Videos Museum keeps memories of Dien Bien Phu victory alive The Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum is located on Vo Nguyen Giap Street in Muong Thanh ward, Dien Bien Phu city, in Dien Bien province, serving as a repository for thousands of documents and artefacts associated with the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory, which shook the world in 1954.