The second phase of a health care project is being carried out in the Central Highlands to improve health care system in the region. (Photo: VNA)

– A training course on hospital quality management opened for more than 100 medical staff in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on May 2 as part of the second phase of a health care project being carried out in the region.The event was jointly organised by the project’s management unit and the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management under the Ministry of Health.Director of the department Luong Ngoc Khue said that the project aims to support the development of health care system in the Central Highlands localities. The move is expected to meet the increasing demand for medical checkups of local residents, especially impoverished and ethnic people, making contributions to realising the millennium goals.After four years, the project has been carried out in the five provinces of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Lam Dong, he said, adding that it has helped 10 local hospitals improve service quality and management capacity.During the three-day course, doctors and nurses in Lam Dong province will be introduced to medical checkup and treatment system and health care quality indicators.The 76.6 million USD project, which gets loan worth 70 million USD from the Asian Development Bank, seeks to develop health care system, particularly in provinces with poor, ethnic minority and other disadvantaged people.In its first phase, 200 doctors were trained, 12 district health centres, four health education centres and two medical vocational training schools were built. Meanwhile, new equipment was provided for the local hospitals. -VNA