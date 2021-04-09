Project promotes development of climate change-resilient green cities
A project on integrating resilience to climate change with environmental protection in order to develop secondary green cities was launched at a workshop held by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Hanoi on April 9.
Participants at the workshop (Source: kinhtemoitruong.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - A project on integrating resilience to climate change with environmental protection in order to develop secondary green cities was launched at a workshop held by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Hanoi on April 9.
Funded by the Global Environment Fund (GEF) and the ADB, the project will be implemented nationwide over five years and focus on updating and making adjustments to the Green City Action Plan (GCAP), improving environmental quality, and increasing resilience to climate change in master urban environmental plans for Ha Giang city in northern mountainous Ha Giang province, Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, and Vinh Yen city in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.
After assessing the results of the green and smart city action plan in these cities, similar plans will be outlined for six other secondary cities.
Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan, who is also deputy head of the steering committee for the project, said this is an important and urgent undertaking.
He emphasised the need to have more regulations for promoting green lifestyles and production, sustainable consumption, and improvements to urban environment quality towards climate change adaptation in the national legal and policy systems.
At the workshop, experts and representatives from localities discussed and proposed measures relating to amendments to old urban plans, and updated others on green city action plans for six other secondary cities./.