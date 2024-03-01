Environment Endangered species released back to nature in southern Vietnam A northern pig-tailed macaque (scientifically known as macaca leonine) has been released into the Bu Gia Map National Park in the southern province of Binh Phuoc, wildlife teams reported on February 27.

Environment Training course sheds light on emission trading system, carbon market An ongoing training course on the emission trading system (ETS) and carbon market has gathered 145 participants from relevant state agencies, organisations, and enterprises, making the first capacity-building activity in Vietnam with participation from both public and private sectors.

Environment Heritage trees - Green spaces in Hanoi Green trees have always been connected with people during Vietnam’s development process. There are many trees that are hundreds or even thousands of years old, and have borne witness to changes in the entire region.

Environment “Live green” ambassadors, initiatives announced An event named “Live Green with Gen G Festival” was held in Ho Chi Minh City on February 24 to wrap up and mark the success of the second season of the “Live Green and Wellness with Gen G” campaign launched by Pananasonic towards a green, wellness and sustainable lifestyle for young generations, pioneering in solving the problem of global warming.