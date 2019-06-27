Boxes of crayfish, listed as a species with high invasion risks, seized in Lang Son province on May 25 (Photo: VNA)

– The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has called for prompt actions by ministries and sectors to control invasive alien species (IAS), some of which have entered Vietnam’s natural environment and caused serious consequences.According to the Biodiversity Conservation Agency of the MoNRE’s Vietnam Environment Administration, there are more than 90 IAS, both plants and animals. It is worrying that some IAS have entered Vietnam in large volume and broken out in nature, affecting local biodiversity.Most recently, on December 28, 2018, the MoNRE listed crayfish (Procambarus clarkii) as a species with high invasion risks that must be prevented from spreading to the natural environment.Reports from localities, market surveillance and customs agencies and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development show that illegal batches of crayfish were uncovered in some provinces and cities this May. Notably, the northern border province of Lao Cai busted seven trafficking cases, seizing 945kg of crayfish.After that, agencies managed to control the situation, and no new illegal crayfish trafficking and importing cases were discovered in June.At a MoNRE meeting in Hanoi on June 26, participants said to control the spread and minimise negative impact of IAS, it is necessary to fine-tune policies and laws in this field, step up communications to raise people and businesses’ awareness of IAS prevention and eradication, and manage information online.MoNRE Deputy Minister Vo Tuan Nhan said ministries and sectors need to join hands in the work and increase communications to raise public awareness. He also asked the Vietnam Environment Administration to assess the IAS situation nationwide and propose solutions to the Prime Minister to prevent and minimise negative impact of these species.-VNA