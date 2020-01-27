Society Deputy PM orders top priority to epidemic prevention, fighting Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has stressed the need to continue giving top priority to the endemic prevention and fighting, as the nCoV is spreading.

Society Vietnamese culture introduced in Germany’s fair An event titled “Vietnam in Germany” is taking place within the framework of the AFA Augsburg spring fair 2020 in Augsburg city of Germany’s Bavaria state from January 24-28.

Society No Vietnamese students in China infected with nCoV so far: embassy The 17 Vietnamese students and their relatives in Wuhan city, the Chinese province of Hubei, where an acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) is raging, are currently in stable health and psychological condition, the Vietnamese Embassy in China said on January 26.