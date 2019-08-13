At the seventh deputy-ministerial security dialogue between Vietnam and Myanmar (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Public Security To Lam welcomed the current Vietnam visit by Deputy Minister of Home Affairs of Myanmar Aung Soe during a reception in Hanoi on August 13.



Aung Soe is in Vietnam to co-chair the seventh deputy-ministerial security dialogue between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the Myanmar Ministry of Home Affairs.



Over the past years, the two ministries have worked closely together and achieved important and practical results in judicial cooperation, fight against trans-national crimes, social security and order protection.



In order to propel bilateral ties forward, Minister Lam suggested that both sides should maintain existing cooperation mechanisms, promote bilateral meetings between their units on the sidelines of high-level meetings.



He requested enhancing the sharing of crime information regarding the two countries and region’s security, supporting language training and sharing experience in combating crimes, effectively working closely together at international forums, especially ASEAN and the United Nations, as well as sub-regional mechanisms.



The two sides will step up negotiations towards signing a memorandum of understanding on human trafficking prevention and control, deal with non-traditional security issues, especially terrorism and trans-national crimes, environment and water resources security, establish a hotline between the two countries’ relevant units for the effort.



The Myanmar guest vowed to lift ties between the two countries and ministries to a greater height.



The same day, the seventh deputy-ministerial security dialogue was held. The Vietnamese delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Public Security Bui Van Nam.



Both sides pledged to adopt future cooperation orientations such as exchange of all-level delegations, sharing of information regarding social security and safety; fight against drug, terrorism, human trafficking, money laundering and trans-national crimes.



They will accelerate the progress of negotiations towards signing agreements, thus creating legal framework for long-term ties between the two ministries.



The eighth dialogue will take place in Myanmar in 2020.-VNA