Public service solution app champions Youth Digital Citizen Challenge 2021
An app providing solutions for improvement of public administration services has championed the Youth Digital Citizen Challenge 2021 launched by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hanoi, the Hanoi Students' Association and the Hanoi Youth Palace.
The Youth Digital Citizen Challenge 2021 encourages young people aged 18-30 to create a solution package, including a technology product or service, or a communication strategy, to boost the quality of e-public services in Hanoi. (Photo: UNDP)Hanoi (VNA) – An app providing solutions for improvement of public administration services has championed the Youth Digital Citizen Challenge 2021 launched by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hanoi, the Hanoi Students' Association and the Hanoi Youth Palace.
Developed by Team HACHI, the app helps identify citizens’ needs and recommend suitable public services, the UNDP Vietnam announced on August 31.
The second prize went to Team GOT THE RUNS for its “Solution to promote access to e-public services for the blind” in the Public Service area, and the third was awarded to Team HEALTECH for a “Platform for doctor and patient management to resolve overload, reduce waiting time for patients and arrange effective working schedules for doctors".
An Inspiration Award was given to Team IGOV with “Digital solution that allows receiving and handling people's questions when using public services," a potential solution that can make meaningful impacts on the community.
Held between mid-July and mid-August, the competition encouraged young people aged 18-30 to create a solution package, including a technology product or service, or a communication strategy, to boost the quality of e-public services in Hanoi.
Aiming to engage young people in designing better digital solutions and services, it has attracted Vietnamese youths from 16 cities and provinces across Vietnam as well as those working and studying in the US, Italy and Japan.
Eighty entries were sent to the competition, covering five topics – Public Services, Education, Health, Business Support, Natural Resources, and Environment.
The three winning teams received cash rewards of up to 70 million VND in total and a 3-month incubation./.