ASEAN Vietnam bolsters cooperation with partners in ASEAN Smart Cities Network Vietnam will promote cooperation with partners in the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) while working with relevant agencies and localities to increase development chances, especially technological application in the COVID-19 fight, the Ministry of Construction said at the fourth annual meeting of the ASCN which was held in the form of videoconference on August 30.

Sci-Tech Technology - useful tool for battle against COVID-19 Facing the dangerous and highly contagious Delta variant in the fourth wave of COVID-19, relevant agencies are strongly utilising technology as a useful tool for large-scale contact tracing, testing, and vaccination management.

Sci-Tech ICT plays crucial role in fight against COVID-19 Information and communication technology (ICT) has played an important role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Huy Dung said during the video talk “Ket Noi Trong Dai Dich” (Connections during the Pandemic) earlier this week.

Sci-Tech Experts seek ways to assist production firms in digital transformation Experts sought practical solutions to support production businesses in digital transformation during a conference jointly held via videoconference on August 27 by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and Microsoft Vietnam.