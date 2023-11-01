Business S&P Global: Vietnam's PMI declines slightly amidst pick-up in demand The Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) as reported by S&P Global, edged down to 49.6 in October from 49.7 in the previous month, indicating a second consecutive monthly decline in the manufacturing sector.

Business HCM City projected to experience 4-5% budget collection shortfall Ho Chi Minh City’s financial sector has forecast that the southern economic hub’s budget revenue collection may face a shortfall of 4-5% this year as compared to the assigned estimate, mainly due to a decrease in revenue collection from import-export activities.

Business Food, beverage businesses flexibly adjust year-end supply strategies to overcome challenges Although most businesses believe that the food and beverage industry market will improve in the remaining months of this year, 15.4% of respondents in a recent survey of Vietnam Report think that the industry will face more difficulties.

Business Long Son container port No. 3 expected to bring benefits to Thanh Hoa province With a desire to become an important marine infrastructure not only to Nghi Son Economic Zone of Thanh Hoa province but also to the whole north central region, the construction of Long Son container port No. 3 is expected to become an advanced shipping port of the country.