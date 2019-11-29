Quang Binh among top experiences in Vietnam for another year
Quang Binh (VNA) – Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is among top experiences in Vietnam voted by Lonely Planet, a renowned travel guide book publisher, for another year.
The national park, located in the heart of central Quang Binh province, came third on the 2019 list, after food tour and Hoi An ancient town.
Lonely Planet describes Phong Nha-Ke Bang as one of Vietnam’s most spectacular national park with “jagged hills shrouded in verdant rain forest and mountain river coursing through impressive ravines” above ground.
Underground, “a fortunate selection of travellers can experience the cathedral-like chambers of Hang Son Doong, the world's largest cave,” it says.
More accessible for visitors are “the ziplining and kayaking thrills of Hang Toi (Dark Cave), and the ethereal beauty of aptly named Paradise Cave,” it adds.
Meanwhile, food tour has been named the top experience in the country for the first time. “The highlight of any trip, Vietnamese food balances sour and sweet flavours, crunchy and silky textures, fried and steamed dishes, soups and salads,” says Lonely Planet.
“Eating out in Vietnam is a feast for the eyes and treat for palate,” it says.
The list also includes Ha Long Bay, Hue, Ho Chi Minh City, Beer, Extreme North, Cat Tien National Park, Markets, Phu Quoc Island, Hanoi, Con Dao Island, Ba Be National Park, Coffee Time, Sapa Trekking, Dalat, Battle Sites, and Mui Ne./.