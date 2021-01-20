Quang Binh to host international flower festival in 2023
The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) has approved the organisation of an international flower festival in Vietnam’s central province of Quang Binh in 2023, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.
Hanoi (VNA) –
Accordingly, the festival is scheduled to take place from December 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024, covering an area of 89 ha in Quang Ninh district’s Hai Ninh commune.
The event will be jointly held by PAN Asia Co., Quang Binh International Exhibition JSC, and Japanese event organizer Hakuhodo with a total investment of 122 million EUR (148.1 million USD).
The 183-day event is expected to attract about 8 million visitors, including 2.5 million foreigners.
The festival’s revenue is projected to reach 148 million EUR, contributing over 300 billion VND (over 13 million USD) to the State budget.
The AIPH is an international organisation dedicated to promoting horticultural producers and holding international garden and flora festivals or expositions./.