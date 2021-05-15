A landscape in Ban Than in Nui Thanh district of Quang Nam (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam (VNA) – The central coastal province of Quang Nam has focused resources on upgrading tourism infrastructure as the locality is looking to develop sustainable sea and island tourism products.



It has established tourism as a spearhead economic sector, with a goal of attracting over 12 million visitors, half of them coming from overseas.



Tourism currently makes up over 5 percent of the province's GRDP and has created 30,000 jobs. By 2030, Quang Nam’s tourism sector will hopefully be the region’s spearhead economic sector, making up 7-8 percent of its GRDP and creating over 50,000 jobs.



According to Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thanh Hong, Quang Nam is working to create strong “brands” for its sea and island eco-tourism models.



Quang Nam's Hoi An ancient city, a UNESCO cultural heritage site, has over the recent years been a top global travel destination and considered as a living museum of history and architecture.

Cham island of Tan Hiep island district, Hoi An city of Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)

Besides, the province also boasts Cu Lao Cham (Cham Island) which was recognised as a World Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO in May 2009 thanks to its diverse eco-system and ancient cultural and historical sites.



Secretary of the Party Committee of Hoi An Tran Anh said sustainable sea and island tourism development has been an inevitable choice of the ancient city.



The city has successfully restored local coral reefs to serve scuba diving visitors, particularly foreigners, he said, adding with support of advanced technologies, locals in Tan Hiep commune assisted marine reserves to recover more than 6,000 coral reefs./.

VNA