Quang Nam to provide housing support to disaster-hit households
The central province of Quang Nam will use the majority of assistance from localities and donors to build or repair the houses of those hit by natural disasters.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The province has so far received nearly 129 billion VND (5.61 million USD) in registered assistance from localities, organisations, and donors inside and outside of the country through the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee to help those hit by natural disasters.
Some 103.6 billion VND has been sent to the provincial VFF Committee’s bank account, along with 3.2 billion VND worth of goods sent to the province.
Of the total, more than 57 billion VND has been allocated to localities to help local residents recover from natural disasters, including 23 billion VND to build 572 new houses and 25.7 billion VND to repair 2,392 houses.
The province is focusing on speeding up the construction or repair of houses in ethnic minority or mountainous areas, so they may have a roof over their heads by Tet, the Lunar New Year.
With the remainder, the provincial VFF will rebuild 81 houses destroyed by natural disasters in Phuoc Son and Nam Tra My districts.
Resources will also be used to upgrade housing for people in areas suffering from regular natural disasters, to provide them with stable and safe accommodation./.
