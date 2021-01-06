Society Some 1.7 million blood units donated in 2020 The Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, said it had received approximately 1.7 million units of blood in 2020, which helped millions of patients, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vietnam Airlines asks passengers to fill in compulsory health declaration National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has requested passengers on domestic flights to fill in compulsory health declaration within 24 hours before departure, given rising travel demand during the Lunar New Year festival 2021 and amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Ex-minister, accomplices set to stand trial for causing losses to State Ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine accomplices are set to be brought to trial on January 7 for violations at the ministry and in Ho Chi Minh City that caused losses of some 118 million USD.

Society VietnamPlus, Insider cooperate in digital transformation in journalism The VietnamPlus e-newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Insider, the world’s first multichannel growth management platform, on January 6 signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the aim of fostering digital transformation in journalism and potential of the communications market in data collection and analysis.