Quang Ngai commemorates victims of Son My massacre
An incense offering ceremony was held on March 16 to commemorate 504 victims of a massacre by US troops 53 years ago in Son My village, Tinh Khe commune of Quang Ngai city, the central province of Quang Ngai.
People visit the Son My relic site (Photo: sggp.org.vn)Quang Ngai (VNA) – An incense offering ceremony was held on March 16 to commemorate 504 victims of a massacre by US troops 53 years ago in Son My village, Tinh Khe commune of Quang Ngai city, the central province of Quang Ngai.
At the Son My relic site, participants, including alive victims and local residents, mourned for the deceased and prayed for a peaceful world – the foundation for a sustainable future.
Billy Kelly, a US war veteran who used to fight in Vietnam, sent 504 roses to the ceremony as offerings to the 504 civilians killed in the massacre.
On March 16, 1968, US troops raided Son My village and killed 504 innocent civilians within four hours.
The incident went down in history as a pain of Son My residents, as well as the Vietnamese people.
The incense offering ceremony was held by the Quang Ngai Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism./.