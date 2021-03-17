Society Quang Ninh to announce 2020 department, district competitiveness index A teleconference connected with with 13 cities and districts in the northern province of Quang Ninh will be held on March 19 to announce its 2020 Department and District Competitiveness Index (DDCI).

Society Support delivered to Vietnamese-Cambodians under quarantine in Cambodia A working delegation of the Vietnamese Embassy and the Khmer-Vietnam Association in Cambodia handed over donations to Cambodians of Vietnamese origin living in lockdown areas in Kandal and Prey Veng provinces on March 14 and 15, where over 150 COVID-19 cases have been found, including 10 Vietnamese-Cambodians.

Society Hai Duong province to lift social distancing restrictions on March 18 Students in some districts of the northern province of Hai Duong, Vietnam’s biggest COVID-19 pandemic cluster to date, will return to school on March 18 as local authorities have decided to lift a number of social distancing restrictions.

Society Da Nang set to become socio-economic centre of Southeast Asia Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued Decision No. 359/QD-TTg approving adjustments to the master plan of central Da Nang city by 2030 with a vision to 2045.