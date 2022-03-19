Quang Ngai hosts 13th national Vovinam championship
The martial artists will compete at 26 fighting categories and 22 performance events. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ngai (VNA) - The 13th national Vo Viet Nam (Vovinam) championship kicked off in the central province of Quang Ngai on March 18.
The tounament gathers 351 athletes representing 33 clubs with a strong Vovinam movement nationwide.
During the event, the martial artists will compete at 26 fighting categories and 22 performance events.
According to the organisers, this year's tournament is an important event to re-evaluate the training and competition of Vovinam in localities.
It is also a good opportunity to select excellent martial artists for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
The tournament is scheduled to close on March 24./.
