Business Infographic Vietnam’s GDP estimated to rise 4.48 percent in Q1 Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2021 is estimated to rise 4.48 percent, higher than 3.68 percent recorded in the same period last year.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports up 20% during Q1 Vietnam exported 10.61 billion USD worth of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter of 2021, up 19.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Business Infographic Q1 trade surplus exceeds 2 billion USD Vietnam's export turnover increased 22 percent to reach 77.34 billion USD in the first quarter of 2021, while the trade surplus was estimated at 2.03 billion USD.