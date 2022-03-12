Quang Ninh becomes first in North to apply electronic ISO-standard governance system
The People's Committee of Quang Ninh on March 12 held a conference to announce its application of an electronic ISO software system following the Vietnamese standard ISO 9001:2015 in the operations of 227 local public administrative agencies, making the province the first in the northern region to do so.
The application ensures the provision of services for involved agencies’ general management and electronic document exchange. As a result, workflows are automated, unified, standardised, and independent of participants’ subjective will. In particular, local people can participate in quality control and work outcomes.
Pham Van Thanh, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the standardisation and application of the electronic ISO system in the operation of state administrative agencies play a very important role in the local process of digital transformation and digital government building.
According to Nguyen Hoang Linh, deputy director of the Ministry of Science and Technology's Directorate for Standards, Metrology and Quality, Quang Ninh’s application has so far gained good results, with 100 percent of its public agencies already joining the system./.