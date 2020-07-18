Destinations Ta Phin monastery another magical beauty of Sa Pa Travelling to Sa Pa town in Lao Cai province is always a journey of interesting experiences and Ta Phin monastery is becoming a popular spot near the town.

Travel Domestic tourism requires cooperation from all stakeholders to recover Localities and all links in the tourism value chain need to join hands to boost domestic tourism, which is now a priority for the struggling industry’s recovery post-pandemic, tourism experts have said.

Travel New tourism project kicks off in Moc Chau Local authorities in the northern province of Son La have kicked off a new tourism project in the capital town of Moc Chau aiming to promote local tourism potential and enhance the community's role in offering tourism services to improve income among locals, especially women.

Travel Quang Tri Ancient Citadel Quang Tri citadel on the bank of Thach Han river was the site of fierce battles during the US war in Vietnam. The site became the tomb of tens of thousands of Vietnamese soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national liberation. It now attracts many foreign and Vietnamese tourists.