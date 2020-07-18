Quang Ninh, Ha Giang foster tourism in the South
A bird's eye view of Ha Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Quang Ninh and Ha Giang hosted promotional events in Ho Chi Minh City on July 17 to boost the number of tourist visits to the two northern provinces.
In its event, the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh introduced local support policies and solutions to stimulate tourism to travel agencies and tour operators from southern cities and provinces.
Vu Anh Thu from the provincial Department of Tourism gave an overview of popular attractions in Quang Ninh, notably the World’s Natural Heritage Ha Long Bay, the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscapes, and the Quang Ninh Museum.
Now visitors can easily reach Quang Ninh by air, sea and land with the launches of Van Don International Airport, Ha Long international cruise ship terminal and expressways connecting Hanoi and Ha Long city, Thu said, adding that travel time from Hanoi to Ha Long was reduced to about an hour and a half.
The province is emerging as an attractive destination for international Meeting, Incentive, Conference and Event (MICE) tourism, according to local officials. The province has been making many efforts to lure strategic investors, both at home and overseas, to invest in its tourism and hospitality sectors.
Thu revealed that Quang Ninh will offer free admission to tourists to the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscapes, Quang Ninh Museum and Ha Long Bay on National Day (September 2) and several other public days.
Meanwhile, the Ha Giang event aimed to promote tourism in the southern and Central Highlands localities.
To revive the tourism industry, the northern mountainous province is pressing ahead with preparation for a host of major events this year, promising travellers with various exciting experiences, such as festivals promoting local terraced fields and Tam Giac Mach (buckwheat flower).
Several hotels from Ha Giang took the occasion to sign agreements with travel agencies and tour operators from Ho Chi Minh City to foster tourism cooperation./.