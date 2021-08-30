Society HCM City sees positive signals after tightening COVID-19 control measures Ho Chi Minh City has seen positive results after seven days since authorities tightened social distancing and COVID-19 control measures, according to the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Society Ngo Mon Gate – Echoes of glorious August Revolution Bao Dai, the last emperor ruling over Vietnam read an edict of abdication on August 30, 1945 at the Ngo Mon Gate in Hue city, the central province of Thua Thien Hue.

Society Pandemic containment goal must be achieved: PM “Having sacrificed economic activities to conduct social distancing, we must achieve the goal of containing the pandemic as early as possible,” Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a teleconference on August 29.