Quang Ninh hands over wanted Chinese man to China
A border guard checks body temperature of people (Illustrative photo: phapluatvamoitruong.vn)Quang Ninh (VNA) - Authorised agencies of the northern border province of Quang Ninh on August 29 handed over to the Chinese side a Chinese man on the wanted list who illegally entered and stayed in Vietnam.
Earlier on August 4, relevant forces in the province’s Mong Cai city and border guards detected a Chinese national named Xie Bin when they examined a house in Hai Yen ward. The man, born in 1996, did not have any legal immigration papers.
After investigation, police found that he was on the wanted list in China for cyber crimes.
Relevant agencies handed over the man to the Chinese side after a quarantine period in line with COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
They are further investigating those who had arranged for the Chinese criminal to illegally enter and stay in Vietnam./.