Quang Ninh hopes for stronger investment, tourism links with Mozambique
The meeting between Secretary of the Quang Ninh Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky (right) and President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias on June 18. (Photo: VNA)
The visiting leader said she is greatly impressed with Quang Ninh, a province known for its outstanding socio-economic achievements in Vietnam in the recent past.
She noted Mozambique currently ranks 11th among the 72 countries and territories Vietnam is investing in. Meanwhile, bilateral cooperation in agriculture is being promoted with many joint projects carried out to share experience and provide training in agriculture and aquaculture.
With the long-standing friendship and multifaceted cooperation, the leader expressed her hope that the trip will help further enhance Mozambique’s relations with Vietnam in general and Quang Ninh in particular, especially in agriculture and telecommunications technology.
The President added that she hopes more Vietnamese enterprises will come to invest and do business in Mozambique.
Welcoming the parliamentary delegation from Mozambique, Ky provided his guests with a brief introduction of Quang Ninh’s potential, advantages, and socio-economic situation, highlighting that the province now owns many conditions for attracting and bringing success to foreign investors.
He also voiced his hope that after the visit, the President of the Mozambican Assembly will help encourage many businesses, investors, and people from her country to invest and travel in Vietnam, including Quang Ninh.
On this occasion, the host official invited the Mozambican delegation to visit Ha Long Bay, a renowned world natural heritage site in the province./.