Governor of Hokkaido perfecture Suzuki Naomichi and Acting Chairman of Quang Ninh provincial People's Committee Cao Tuong Huy sign a cooperation agreement at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – An investment promotion conference themed “Contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnam-Japan” to boost investment cooperation between the Vietnamese northern province of Quang Ninh and Japan’s Hokkaido prefecture was held in Quang Ninh on November 17.

At the conference, provincial leaders granted investment registration certificates for several Japanese foreign direct investment (FDI) projects with a total investment capital of over 80 million USD.

Acting Chairman of Quang Ninh provincial People's Committee Cao Tuong Huy affirmed that the combination between the province’s potential and the strength and experience of Japanese investors is expected to create a solid foundation for success.

Welcoming ceremony for the Japanese delegation at Van Don international airport, Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)

The event was held on the occasion of the Hokkaido delegation attending the Hokkaido Festival 2023 in Ha Long and among activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Quang Ninh province.

Currently, Japan is a strategic investor of Quang Ninh with 12 projects valued at nearly 2.4 billion USD, ranking third among foreign investors in the province. In terms of trade, Japan is the second largest importer of Quang Ninh./.