Quang Ninh maintains GRDP growth of over 10 percent
Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northeastern province of Quang Ninh’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) has been estimated at 10.05 percent in 2020 despite the adverse impact of COVID-19.
The province’s State budget collection is projected at 49.3 trillion VND (2.13 billion USD), surpassing the year’s target by 9.4 percent and up nearly 7 percent compared to the same period of 2019.
Budget collection from export-import activities surged by 29 percent against the estimates, while domestic collection fulfilled the set target with 37 trillion VND, rising 7 percent.
Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council Nguyen Xuan Ky said the province will spare no efforts in carrying out the dual targets of protecting people’s lives and boosting socio-economic development in the coming year, especially keeping its GRDP growth in the double digits.
The province has set a goal to have modern industry and service sectors and become one of the region’s comprehensive and dynamic development hubs by 2025./.
