Business Vietnam maintains close cooperation with US to prosper together Vietnam is working hard to build a stable and transparent investment and business environment, thus becoming a destination for international human and capital resources, so it would be unreasonable for the country to devaluate its currency, experts have said.

Business VASEP eyes 12 billion USD seafood exports The Vietnam Association of Seafood Producers and Exporters (VASEP) said it plans several measures to help its members further penetrate the global supply chain and enable the fisheries sector to reach its export target of 12 billion USD in 2025, 40 percent higher than this year.

Business Binh Phuoc grants investment licences to 46 projects The southern province of Binh Phuoc granted investment licences to 35 investors with 46 projects worth more than 2 billion USD during a provincial trade promotion conference 2020 on December 23.

Business Vietnam, Ukraine need measures to boost trade: Ambassador Measures are needed to propel economic and trade ties between Vietnam and Ukraine, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach at a meeting with the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) on December 23,